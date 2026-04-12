April 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

‘Summit Through Your Eyes’ Photo Contest returns for the spring

‘Summit Through Your Eyes’ Photo Contest returns for the spring

April 8, 2026 1
Fourth-graders trained in peer mediation at Valley Road Elementary School UCL-RAH-spotty1-C

Fourth-graders trained in peer mediation at Valley Road Elementary School

April 8, 2026 20
Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee to host upcoming events

Cranford’s 250 RevolutionNJ Committee to host upcoming events

April 8, 2026 12
Cranford Fire Department supports Autism Acceptance Month Cranford Fire Department supports Autism Acceptance Month

Cranford Fire Department supports Autism Acceptance Month

April 8, 2026 20

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LOCAL SPORTS

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 1

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 32
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 45
ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards UCL-CLK-winter awards1-C 3

ALJ winter athletic teams present 2025-2026 awards

April 1, 2026 68
Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak 4

Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

April 1, 2026 71