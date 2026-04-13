RAHWAY — Move over, Cruella de Vil! Franklin Elementary School was transformed into a sea of black and white on Monday, Feb. 16, as students and staff celebrated a major academic milestone: the 101st day of school.

While many schools traditionally celebrate the 100th day, Franklin Elementary School decided to add a “paws-itive” twist this year. Taking inspiration from the Disney classic “101 Dalmatians,” the hallways were filled with “puppies” of all sizes. From hand-painted T-shirts featuring exactly 101 spots to floppy ears and painted noses, the school-wide costume day brought a sense of whimsy to the rigorous winter term.

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“The 101st day is more than just a fun theme,” said Patrick Holness, principal of Franklin Elementary School. “It represents 101 days of growth, literacy, and community building. Seeing the students so excited about being at school is the best reward we could ask for.”

The celebration serves as a morale booster for the mid-year stretch, reinforcing Franklin Elementary School’s commitment to creating an engaging, joyful learning environment. As the “puppies” returned to their “kennels” at the end of the day, the consensus was clear: it was a “spot-on” success.

Setting the stage for success

This “spotty” celebration was more than just a dress-up day; it served as the official countdown to a spring event for the school. Franklin Elementary School is proud to announce its theatrical production: “Disney Jr.’s 101 Dalmatians”! The cast is led by music teacher Michael Lazarow, third-grade teacher Kristen Hoelzel and set design by art teacher Priscilla Cancel.

As a centerpiece of the “City of Arts,” Franklin Elementary School students are proving that Rahway’s creative heritage starts young. By integrating the 101st day of school with their upcoming musical, the school is blending math, literacy and the performing arts into one cohesive experience.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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