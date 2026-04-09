CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School has announced that the Class of 2026 valedictorian is Charles Nemeth and the salutatorian is Erie Lugo.

Nemeth, the valedictorian for Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Class of 2026, is a stellar student and person. He has excelled in 25 Honors, Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses throughout his four years of high school. One of these courses, Calculus 3, is a class typically reserved for and taken by sophomores in college. His ability to analyze important information across all subject areas is truly impressive. Although his true passions and aptitude lie in the sciences, he is truly a “jack-of-all-trades.”

Jeanette Morse, his AP Chemistry teacher, said, “Charlie is, without a doubt, one of the most promising science students I have encountered in my career.” In the classroom, Nemeth can often be found generously helping other students with assignments and/or understanding the content. His generosity also extends to his active involvement in the ALJ Key Club. He consistently volunteers to help out at events in the community as well as donate to various groups or charities. Despite his academic successes, Nemeth is, most importantly, humble, kind, and caring. Nemeth is still between two colleges to attend next year, and he hopes to major in chemistry or marine chemistry.

Lugo, the salutatorian for Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Class of 2026, is another young man of promise and potential. Also currently deciding between two different colleges for his studies for next year, Lugo aims to major in mechanical engineering or another engineering program. With 24 Honors, Advanced Placement or Dual Enrollment courses under his belt as he nears graduation, Lugo has certainly earned his place at the top of the class. He has also earned distinction as an “AP Scholar with Distinction,” meaning that he has scored a 3 or better on five or more AP exams. Not only a leader in the classroom, Lugo is also a leader in our local community.

His school counselor, Meghan Ryan, said, “When he is not studying or exploring his various interests, Erie can most likely be found participating in a Scouting America activity as a senior patrol leader. This position is an elected youth officer position, and as such, Erie upholds the spirit of the group and he provides planning and direction to his peers.” He also participated in the National Youth Leadership Training Conference, a weeklong training camp which taught him communication, teamwork and leadership, amongst other things.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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