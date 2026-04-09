Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

CRANFORD — Seeking to get back to the kind of success Cranford High School baseball is normally accustomed to, the Cougars began the week 3-1, with their only loss by one run.

After splitting games against Westfield High School in the new Union County Conference setup of playing division rivals back-to-back in the same week, Cranford continued Monday, April 6, with a game at Middlesex County foe South Plainfield High School.

The Cougars concluded last week’s competition with a convincing 10-1 win at Hudson Catholic Regional High School.

Cranford began its 2026 campaign with a 12-1 victory at home against Jonathan Dayton High School on Saturday, March 28, and followed that up with a 5-2 triumph at Westfield on Tuesday, March 31.

Following a 7-6 loss at home to Westfield on Thursday, April 2, the Cougars bounced back with a 10-1 victory at Hudson Catholic Regional on Saturday, April 4.

Cranford continues this week with games at home against Morris County power Randolph High School on Thursday, April 9, at 4 p.m., and at David Brearley High School on Saturday, April 11, at noon.

Cranford’s next Union County Conference–Watchung Division games are next week against Governor Livingston High School. They are scheduled to play at Governor Livingston on Tuesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. and then at Cranford on Thursday, April 16.

Governor Livingston entered the game on Tuesday, April 7, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School seeking to set the state record for winning streak. Governor Livingston and Don Bosco Preparatory High School in 2009 were tied at 38, as the Highlanders sought win No. 39 in a row.

Cranford is coming off a 14-11 campaign with second-year head coach Ryan Matlosz, who was previously a longtime assistant with former head coach Dennis McCaffery. Matlosz is a 1997 Cranford graduate.

The Cougars finished 4-8 in the Watchung Division a year ago.

One of Cranford’s top players is senior Brayden Fry. The standout shortstop is committed to next playing in college at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa.

Fry produced the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh, when Cranford last won the Union County Tournament his freshman season in 2023.

Cranford finished 13-11 for Fry’s sophomore season in 2024, which was the last year McCaffery was the head coach. McCaffery is now in his second year as head coach at St. Joseph High School, Metuchen.

A returning standout on the mound for the Cougars this season is senior right-hander Gabe Arato, who will continue playing baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Last year, Cranford reached the quarterfinal round of the UCT and North 2, Group 3 playoffs. Cranford, which finished 26-1 in 2023 and lost only its final game, a sectional semifinal, last captured North 2, Group 3 in 2022.

The 2026 Union County Tournament will commence with preliminary round games on Wednesday, May 6. The championship game is scheduled for Monday, May 18. Cranford has won the second-most titles with 11. Westfield still has the most championships with 15.

2026 Union County tournament dates

Wednesday, May 6: Preliminary round

Saturday, May 9: First round

Wednesday, May 13: Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 16: Semifinals

Monday, May 18: Final

Cranford UCT Championships = 11

2023: Cranford 1, Governor Livingston 0 – at Kean University

2022: Cranford 12, Jonathan Dayton 2 – at Kean University

2015: Cranford 3, Governor Livingston 1 – at Kean University

2013: Cranford 8, Westfield 0 – at Kean University

2011: Cranford 14, Governor Livingston 1 – at Kean University

2010: Cranford 6, Westfield 5 – at Elizabeth

2007: Cranford 7, Governor Livingston 1 – at Linden

2003: Cranford 7, Linden 4 – at Linden

2001: Cranford 11, Plainfield 1 – at Linden

2000: Cranford 10, Rahway 0 – at Linden

1999: Cranford 6, New Providence 5 – at Linden

Remaining Cranford schedule

Thursday, April 9, Randolph, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, at David Brearley, noon

Monday, April 13, at Somerville, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, at Watchung Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21, Union Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, at Union Catholic, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 24, Bayonne, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, at Union, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 27, at St. Mary’s, Rutherford, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28, at Summit, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, Summit, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 4, Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 7, at Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 21, at Madison 4 p.m.

Friday, May 22, at St. John Vianney, 4:15 p.m.







About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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