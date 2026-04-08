UNION — On Sunday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., American Theater Group will be having its bi-annual Gala Benefit at the Union Arts Center. They will be honoring co-founder and producing artistic director James Vagias, who will be retiring this summer at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Vagias has been involved in the entertainment industry since 1983. The former attorney founded American Theater Group in 2012 with industry professionals Joe Mancuso and Rick Sordelet. Vagias has produced more than 50 new and classic plays and musicals, including 19 world premieres, nine of which successfully transferred to Off-Broadway, such as “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” “Marry Harry,” “Himself and Nora” and “Swingtime Canteen.”

In addition to having served on panels of the ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshops, Vagias has also served as the magic consultant for two Broadway productions. He’s also taught courses on theater management and entertainment law at Montclair State University. He’s been a guest lecturer at Rutgers, Kean University and New School.

Working in theater for many years, Vagias said he thought it was time for ATG to have someone with fresh ideas. Plus, he wants to spend time doing other things and other projects.

Nevertheless, he’s leaving behind so many fond memories. “Working with gifted artists and watching them create, watching them hone their craft in front of your very eyes…. seeing a show that had bumps along the way well received by the audience… The production of ‘Purlie’ was a 50-year dream come true. I loved it on Broadway. When we finally got to produce it, it won all sorts of awards.”

Vagias says he still plans on being an ATG audience member. “It will be a little weird at first,” he said. “I think I just want to sit back and relax at this stage of my life. Running a theater is an all-consuming endeavor. It’s 24/7. And, as much as I do love it, it can be exhausting.”

Now with more spare time, Vagias says he’s leaving all options on the table. “I still perform as a magician,” he said. “That is a side passion of mine. I’m not going to leave theater and performing totally. It’s in my blood. I want to do it on my terms, not worry about budgets, ticket sales and schedules. Those are three of a myriad of things you worry about.”

ATG plans on naming a new successor shortly and Vagias has some helpful advice to the person who takes his place. He said, “To keep their head about them. To remember to approach everything they do with heart and passion.”

And when it really gets crazy, he says to stop and step back and realize they had a part in making it possible for all the good things happening. And, of course, to have fun, to relish it.

Other plans for Vagias include focusing on his guitar, some teaching, corporate speaking and spending more time with his wife and family.

“It’s been a glorious ride,” he said. “When Joe Mancuso and I started, we wanted to create a place where artists felt they had a home.”

The Gala Benefit will feature an open bar, gourmet canapes and appetizers, and a silent auction. Many former ATG performers are returning to honor Vagias in video tributes and in live performances, including numbers from past ATG musicals, such as “The Bridges of Madison County,” “A Little Night Music,” “Parade,” “The Evolution of (Henry) Mann,” “Purlie” and “My Fair Lady.” For tickets, visit https://www.americantheatergroup.org/2026gala.

Photo Courtesy of ATG

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