Salvation Army helps counties with flood disaster relief

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In response to recent flooding in Union, Middlesex, and Somerset counties, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team has been on the ground delivering critical relief to affected neighborhoods.

A convoy led by a mobile canteen and box truck carrying flood cleanup kits canvassed the hardest-hit areas to distribute aid directly to residents. The EDS team was joined by staff from The Salvation Army’s Plainfield Corps and Perth Amboy Corps, and they provided 240 cleanup kits along with meals, water and emotional and spiritual support. Disaster recovery resource guides were also distributed to help families navigate next steps.

“Our mission is to meet immediate needs with compassion and efficiency,” said Seth Ditmer, director of Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army New Jersey Division. “Today’s effort was about showing up for our neighbors by offering not just supplies, but comfort and support as they begin the difficult process of recovery.”

Cleanup kits included essential supplies to help families begin cleaning and restoring their homes after flood damage. For residents still in need of assistance or flood cleanup kits, The Salvation Army Plainfield Corps, located at 615 Watchung Ave., Plainfield, is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for walk-in support.

To support ongoing disaster relief efforts, visit give.salvationarmy.org/njd_eds to make a donation.

Photos Courtesy Salvation Army