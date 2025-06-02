Roselle Park students to represent county at Teen Arts Exhibit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park High School has announced that seven Roselle Park High School students were nominated to represent Union County at the 2025 NJ State Teen Arts Festival in June, including Juliana Vivas, Lyrical Dance; Elissa Glebocki, Lyrical Dance; and Gabriel Freire, Hunter Heilman, Max Monto and Susie Shaw, Small Instrumental Music.

This is the first time in RPHS history that we have had dance and music students nominated for the state level. Visual art often has the most submissions and is very competitive, so kudos to Isabella Rodriguez as well for being nominated. She is the first student in nearly 8 years from RPHS to be nominated in the visual arts category.

The NJ State Teen Arts Festival is scheduled for June 2, 3 and 4 at Middlesex Community College. The festival will be attended by RPHS’s nominated students on Tuesday, June 3.