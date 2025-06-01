Memorial Day Parade honors those who died while serving

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — It was a gorgeous day in Cranford for the Memorial Day Parade.

The marching began at the Cranford Community Center and ended at Memorial Park, where services took place after the parade.

Chris Cuthbertson was there with her pup, Mikey, to honor her brother, a Vietnam War veteran. “He was a Marine,” she said. “He lost his two closest friends. It was horrible. He was my closest brother.”

Cranford resident Luccio Ricci also served in Vietnam. He was enjoying the parade. He said, “I’m impressed with the number of people.” Growing up in Newark, Ricci remembers getting to know neighbors by getting out in the community. “Kids are having a good old time,” he said.

The grand marshal was Lt. Col. Ryan Harty, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and VFW Post 335.

Others in the parade included the Cranford Police Department, Cranford Fire Department, Cranford High School Marching Band, Boys Scouts, Family Fallen Heroes, Cranford Township Committee, Union County Police and Fire Departments, Pipes & Drums, Volunteer First Aid Squad, Crane-Phillips House, Rahway High School Marching Band, Cranford Democratic Party, Clergy Council and Interfaith & Human Relations, Knights of Columbus, Father Charles Watters of St. Michael’s Church, Recreation and Parks Senior Group, Cranford Public Library, Garwood mayor and Borough Council, Garwood Police Department, American Lab Rescue, Sunny Acres Cranford Lodge No. 2006, Haughey Brothers Landscaping, John Mayers & Sons Meat & Grocery, Girls Scouts, Brownies, Cub Scouts, Cranford Soccer Club, Baseball/Softball League, historic cars and motorcycles.

Following the parade, a service took place at Memorial Park.

Cranford’s Honored War Dead from World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War were named during the roll call. There was the placing of the wreaths and a memorial for those lost at sea presented by Mayor Terrence Curran.

There was also a Dedication of the Cranford 86 Hometown Hero Banners, which included John A. Prescott, World War II; Anthony K. Johnson, Vietnam; James G. Lascelles, World War II; and Robert R. Tuttle, World War II.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta