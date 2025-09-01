CRANFORD, NJ — The Rev. Liz Alexander was serving as a pastor of a church in Brooklyn, N.Y., founded by men and women who had served jail time. At the same time, her daughter, Dawn, found herself locked up in solitary confinement in a California jail.

In Alexander’s new book, “Searching for Dawn: A Journey from Chaos to Recovery,” she shares powerful life lessons. It’s a collection of deeply moving letters written between mother and daughter during a season of crisis, growth and grace.

Alexander recently gave a sermon as guest speaker at First Presbyterian Church of Cranford. She’s a former interim associate pastor at the church, serving from January 2014 to 2017.

“Our story is unique, yet for so many families today,” she said, “more and more Americans with mental health concerns are in these prisons.”

Alexander explained that two in five incarcerated have a history of mental illness. She said, “The United Nations considers isolation for over 15 consecutive days is torture. My daughter was in isolation over six months.”

Quoting Hebrews 13:3, Alexander said, “Continue to remember those in prison, as though you were in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, as though you yourselves were suffering bodily.”

Continuing she said, “Instructions from Jesus; these are important practices we sometimes forget. We live in a world of suffering. There is chaos and pain. Life is difficult. When we experience a deep loss or adversity, we want to move on. When we share our struggles, we can inspire others and it brings strength.”

In reliving the trauma, it took Alexander and her daughter, Dawn, more than 10 years to write the book. At times, Dawn had to stop writing. But she was also compelled to move on. “Sharing her story would not only heal us, but others,” said Alexander. “We made people more aware of criminal justice. As difficult as it was, we could shed some light, give people a look at what it’s like in jail and the mistreatment that’s common. The book is a testimony of our faith and our love. I have witnessed the effect of incarceration that focuses on revenge instead of restoration.”

Alexander explained that treatment for mental illness is limited for a person who is incarcerated. And while help such as anger management or getting a General Education Diploma is available to some, it’s not available to everyone. “Most incarcerated aren’t prepared to face challenges when they come home,” Alexander said.

Going back to Hebrews 13:3, Alexander again reminds the congregation to remember those in prison as if you were together with them. “Identify with someone who is struggling,” she said. “Faith, family and friends, and the power of the supportive community – that’s what gets us through the tough stuff.”

Dawn often found support from women in cells right beside her. “They tried to reach out to each other,” said Alexander. “Even in isolation, people reached out to each other. They found ways to communicate with each other.”

Just showing we care by offering a prayer or a hug can make all the difference, Alexander said. “The promise that we are each God’s beloved child,” she said. “I went into prisons, told big guys, tough guys, ‘God loves you.’ Tears!”

In closing, she encouraged the congregation to keep trying and not giving up. “We make a difference,” Alexander said. “It brings us closer as one big family.”

“Searching for Dawn: A Journey from Chaos to Recovery” is available on Amazon.

To learn more about First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, visit: https://firstprescranford.org/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

