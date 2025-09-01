UNION, NJ — The Union Public Library offers the following activities during the month of September at its Vauxhall Branch and Main libraries. Registration is required for all events at unionpl@uplnj.org or by calling 908-851-5450, ext. 2.

Library Karaoke! at Vauxhall Branch Library, Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. Do you think you can sing better than Whitney or Taylor? Maybe you have better moves than the King of Pop? Join in for some fun and meet some new people as you sing some music hits.

Black Feminism: A Film and Community Discussion at Vauxhall Branch Library, Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. Join in at the Vauxhall Branch Library to watch and discuss a lively and illuminating documentary that explores the double-edged sword of racial and gender oppression that Black women face in America.

Driver Safety Conference at Vauxhall Branch Library, Monday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Join as retired driving instructor Robert Thomas does an interactive presentation that encourages, inspires and helps drivers, both new as well as seasoned, to look at what’s really happening on our roads.

Wednesday Night Trivia: At the Movies at Vauxhall Branch Library, Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. Do you love going to the movie theater? Are you a fan of Spike Lee or Martin Scorsese? Join for a night full of fun and prizes as you test your movie knowledge.

George Washington, New Jersey and the Revolutionary War at Vauxhall Branch Library, Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. George Washington was certainly central to The Revolutionary War. In many ways, so was New Jersey. This lecture will be done by Joel Farkas, who is a volunteer docent and tour guide for the National Park Service at Washington’s Headquarters in Morristown.

Foster and Adoption in New Jersey at Main Library, Monday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Join with Kimberly Geller of the New Jersey Division of Children and Families, who will be presenting on Fostering and Adoption in New Jersey. Discussion points will include requirements for becoming a foster parent, how the process can be started, and how to adopt those already in the public system. They will also be answering any questions attendees may have about the foster system in New Jersey.

Adult Dance Fitness at Vauxhall Branch Library on Monday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Get your exercise in with a fun cardio workout featuring hip-hop inspired dance moves, presented by Tiffany Taylor.

Adult Crochet for Beginners at Vauxhall Branch Library on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. Join as Lisa Roberts teaches attendees the basics of learning how to crochet. Attendees can bring their own crochet hooks and yarn, but supplies will be provided!

Off the Shelf Book Club at Main Library on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. This month, the club will be reading “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean. Pick up your copy at the Main Library or download it on the Libby app. A great way to make new friends.

Fall Hearty Cooking: Chef Jesse’s Famous Shrimp and Grits at Vauxhall Branch Library, Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. Join as chef Jesse Jones returns to the Vauxhall Branch Library for another informative and tasty cooking demonstration. For this program, Jones will be preparing his famous shrimp and grits for the fall. Jones is a renowned chef and author known for his modern approach to southern cuisine.

Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club at Main Library on Monday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. Join Union Public Library’s Silent Book Club. There’s no assigned reading. All readers are welcome to join in, from fiction and non-fiction to ebooks and more. Bring your own book and join as they read in quiet camaraderie.

Marcus Garvey: Film and Community Discussion at Vauxhall Branch Library on Monday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. Born in Jamaica in 1887, Marcus Garvey rose to become a towering figure of Pan-Africanism and one of the 20th century’s greatest mass leaders. Bringing a powerful message of Black pride and empowerment to the U.S. during the Harlem Renaissance. Join for a film viewing and community discussion on this leading figure in the Black Nationalist Movement.

ESL Conversation Group at Main Library on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Join at the Union Public Library for an English Conversation Group. English is a major barrier to health for many within our community. This ESL-adjacent program offers monthly, two-hour group sessions to support English speaking, writing and listening skills. While loosely structured, sessions are informal and use ESL books, games, audio lessons and role play to build proficiency with the English language.

Hospice Care Presentation for Seniors at Main Library on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Meet with Lois Shanker, a community liaison for Right at Home, a home care agency. Learn about the services and in-home care that is offered to seniors and adults with disabilities to promote their independence and self security. Learn about the many possible local and state offerings that you could be missing out on entirely free for being a NJ resident.

An evening of trust with Nancy Andino at Main Library on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. This program will take the attendees through one of the experiential exercises, focused on the meaning of trust, how they use it as a guide in their relationships, decision making and how the emotional responses and beliefs impact every aspect of themselves. This will be a program of connecting with others, sharing insights and deepening our understanding of trust.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: PRAHD’s Bomba Academy at Vauxhall Branch Library on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. Bomba is an emblematic Puerto Rican musical genre that emerged 400 years ago from the colonial plantations where West African enslaved people and their descendants worked. It remains one of the most popular forms of folk music on the island and serves as significant evidence of its rich African heritage. Join as PRAHD’s Bomba Academy captivates with a performance for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Vauxhall Negro League Baseball Club at Vauxhall Branch Library on Monday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Are you a baseball fan and love history? Perhaps you are a fan of Satchel Paige or the Kansas City Monarchs? Come where the goal is to preserve the history of Negro League Baseball. Meetings will consist of presentations, discussions, film viewings, book talks and much more.

Meditation is virtual on Zoom on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Join Bindu Bhatt for a virtual evening meditation session. No prior experience is necessary. Bindu has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and wants to share her insight.

Chair Yoga at Main Library all Tuesdays in September at 9:15 a.m. Take a deep breath with friends and stretch. From beginners to professionals, join this popular class as a weekly series. Presented by the Gateway Family YMCA. Space is limited; register to secure your chair.

Walk-in Wednesdays: One-on-One Library Technology Assistance at Vauxhall Branch on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Get help with library resources, including downloading e-books from Libby and Hoopla, using the library catalog and resources, using mobile print and using the photocopier and scanner. Registration is not required.

For more information about our adult programs and resources, call Adult Services at 908-851-5450, ext. 3, at Vauxhall Branch at 908-851-5451 or check out the website at uplnj.org or visit the Vauxhall Branch at 123 Hilton Ave.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry