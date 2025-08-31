This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Union Township Chamber of Commerce’s 5K Kickoff is its most touching and personal event of the year.

Each year, the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce’s 5K Committee dedicates a portion of its proceeds to help a local family in financial need. This year, it is helping Julie Rivera, who is battling cancer. She’s a devoted mother to two boys and a beloved wife. Rivera was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer at the young age of 32 six years ago. She’s had more than 10 rounds of treatments ranging from chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy and clinical trials. She has also undergone several complex surgeries.

Before her diagnosis and even throughout much of her treatment, Rivera has been a vibrant and active member of her community. She was employed as a prekindergarten teacher at Franklin Elementary School in South Plainfield. She helped at Sower Connecticut Farms School. She led and organized initiatives with Cub Scout Pack 68.

The kickoff took place recently at AVE Living. Mayor James Bowser and Sen. Joseph Cryan were in attendance.

Bowser said, “Thank you to the chamber for supporting this event. It’s truly a tear-jerker. It takes a village, and we have a village here tonight. We’re here for Julie. This is a celebration of health, spirit and community. This year, we have a person who is truly inspiring. We stand together to support Julie and her family. Let us show compassion and commitment to get through troubled times.”

James Masterson, executive director, Union Chamber of Commerce, thanked the 70 runners who signed up, including people from neighboring states. He said, “I’ve never seen the level of volunteerism as I’ve seen in Union. People with their last dollar will give it to you. We’ve helped a number of people in a variety of situations.”

Rivera said, “We’re very thankful to be here and thankful to our sponsors.”

Her husband, Carlos, said, “Julie has been fighting cancer for nine years. Thanks for the family Union provides, bringing food to the house. We look at everything in a positive way. We have hope. We decide to enjoy every single time. Last weekend, Julie was not feeling good. She wanted to go camping. We’re able to enjoy memories, having a great time. We love the town. Thank you, everybody. God bless you all.”

Masterson said, “And that’s why we do it. All our arms are wrapped around you.”

Shake-a-Paw Rescue and Adoption was the event’s sponsor. Charlie Morton, adoption manager, said, “We love being a part of this community and giving back.”

To learn more about Greater Township Union Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://unionchamber.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

