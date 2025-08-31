UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Newark Bait Fly Casting Club, invites residents with disabilities and special needs, family and friends, to participate in the 2025 Fall Fishing Derby. The inclusive fishing event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside.

“Fishing on the lake with your loved ones is a great way to bask in the sunshine and enjoy the outdoors before summer comes to a close,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Whether you are new to fishing or a seasoned angler, all are welcome to join us at Echo Lake. I hope to see you there.”

Participants of all ages are encouraged to bring their own chairs, poles and fishing gear or they can borrow the equipment provided.

Admission to the Fall Fishing Derby is always free; however, pre-registration is required. To register, call 908-527-4781 or visit ucnj.org/opdsn-reg.

“The Fishing Derby kicks off an incredible line-up of community events we have planned for fall that are designed to be accessible to all residents, allowing everyone the chance to participate, be entertained and create lasting memories,” said Union County commissioner and liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council, Sergio Granados. “On behalf of the Commissioner Board, I also want to thank our partners at the Newark Bait Fly Casting Club for their continued support in bringing this enjoyable event to our special needs community.”

The Newark Bait Fly Casting Club is the oldest scientific angling and casting club in the East. The group of fishermen and fisherwomen unite through a shared commitment to assist veterans, children, and individuals with disabilities through various events held during the year.

This event is hosted by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, under the Division of Individual and Family Support Services of the Union County Department of Human Services. The Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs offers year-round programming designed to empower, support and engage individuals and families through accessible recreation, education, and advocacy.

For more information about the Fall Fishing Derby or other events hosted by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, visit ucnj.org/dhs/opdsn or call 908-527-4781.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry