MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Village Shop located in the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s Levi Cory House will open again after a summer break. Volunteers are looking forward to welcoming shoppers back. The shop will be open on most Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Saturday, Sept. 6. Additional hours will be announced prior to the December holidays

The circa 1818 Levi Cory House, which was moved to Constitution Plaza nine years ago, was originally located at the corner of New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. The house was the location of the first Children’s Country Home, during the 1890s, before expanding to its current location as the Children’s Specialized Hospital. After years of repair, renovation and restoration, the Levi Cory House now opens as a Museum for Children’s Interests and the Village Shop. Recently, a shaded patio was added to the rear of the house, a second porch was added as there was one on the original house, and plumbing and a rest room have been added thanks, in part, to funds from the Watts Mountainside Community Foundation.

The Village Shop serves as a fundraiser for the continued restoration and maintenance of the Levi Cory House and maintenance of the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House. The shop has been restocked with many new items for the home and for gift-giving – home décor, jewelry, antique and vintage items, furniture pieces and many interesting items and curiosities. Stop by to browse and you may find something for yourself or for gift-giving. Purchases benefit the Mountainside Restoration Committee.

The Levi Cory House and Deacon Andrew Hetfield House are located at Constitution Plaza, Watchung Ave., off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Library. For more information, call 908-233-3135 or visit www.mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Mountainside Restoration Committee

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry