Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season

RAHWAY, NJ — In 2023, RahwayHigh School lost its last six games to finish 3-7. A young Indian squad gave up an average of 30 points in those losses.

That meant an upgrade on defense was necessary for Rahway to turn things around in 2024.

The Indians did just that.

Rahway gave up an average of just 11.5 points per game, the best of any team from Union County and among the best of any school in the Big Central Conference. The Indians also turned their record around to 7-3, with the season ending in Basking Ridge with an opening North 1, Group 4 state playoff loss at Ridge High School by the score of 22-14. It was only the second time all year long that Rahway yielded as much as 22 points.

The Indians allowed just one touchdown in four wins and in two other victories produced a shutout and gave up just a field goal. The only team to reach 30 on Rahway was Somerville High School in a 32-14 Somerville win at Somerville.

“We had a great senior class last year and things really clicked,” assistant coach Mike Kuchar said. “The kids have continued to build on that in the weight room and with our conditioning program.”

Rahway has six returning starters on defense as the Indians seek to continue touchdown prevention. Those standouts include junior end Jalen Eastman (6-3, 220), senior linebacker Andrew Avent (6-1, 205) and, in the secondary, sophomore Jason Louis (5-7, 130) at cornerback, senior Ziare Fields (5-9, 160) at cornerback, senior Duvet Sheppard (5-8, 160) at safety and junior Allan Davorson (5-9, 170) at safety.

Avent is a four-year starter and Eastman a three-year starter.

“A perfect 14-0 record and to be No. 1 is what we want,” Avent said.

Rahway also has six returning starters on offense, including junior Jaquan Robinson (6-1, 180) at quarterback, Avent at running back, seniors Synceir Toussaint (6-3, 200) and Fields at wide receiver, Eastman at tight end and senior Ryan Gourdet (6-3, 270) on the line at right tackle.

“We were run-heavy last year and will change things this year,” head coach Brian Russo said. “I am confident in the skill players, but the new linemen have to open holes for them.”

“We brought back a lot of skill players,” Eastman said. “We plan on having the same success as we had last year.”

Rahway opens at home against South Jersey power Willingboro High School on Friday, Aug. 29. It is the fifth straight year that the Indians are opening at Rahway River Park. Rahway lost to New Brunswick High School in 2021 and then beat Linden High School in 2022, Perth Amboy High School in 2023 and Voorhees High School in 2024.

Rahway was 4-1 at home last year, its only loss at Rahway River Park coming to Cranford High School, 14-13.

Rahway Indians 2025

Friday, Aug. 29, Willingboro, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11, Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Somerville, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26, at North Hunterdon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3, at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10, Watchung Hills Regional, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, at New Brunswick, noon

Friday, Oct. 24, Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Photo by JR Parachini

About the Author JR Parachini Editor

