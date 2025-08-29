August 29, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option UCL-CLK-ALJ preview-C

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option

August 28, 2025
Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate UCL-ROS-ftbl preview

Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate

August 28, 2025
David Brearley Bears continue to work to get better and improve offensively UCL-KEN-DBHS preview

David Brearley Bears continue to work to get better and improve offensively

August 28, 2025
Summit Hilltoppers steep in tradition and always more than a worthy opponent UCL-SUM-ftbl preview

Summit Hilltoppers steep in tradition and always more than a worthy opponent

August 28, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-CLK-ALJ preview-C

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option

JR Parachini August 28, 2025 53
UCL-ROS-ftbl preview

Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate

JR Parachini August 28, 2025 62
UCL-KEN-DBHS preview

David Brearley Bears continue to work to get better and improve offensively

JR Parachini August 28, 2025 56

Roselle Park vs. Roselle on Thanksgiving: The lone Thanksgiving rivalry remaining in Union County

David Jablonski August 28, 2025 52
UCL-SUM-ftbl preview

Summit Hilltoppers steep in tradition and always more than a worthy opponent

JR Parachini August 28, 2025 60
UCL-SPR-ftbl preview

Jonathan Dayton Bulldogs knocking on door of first winning season in some time

JR Parachini August 28, 2025 63

LOCAL SPORTS

Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season UCL-RAH-ftbl preview 1

Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season

August 28, 2025
Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option UCL-CLK-ALJ preview-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option

August 28, 2025
Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate UCL-ROS-ftbl preview 3

Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate

August 28, 2025
David Brearley Bears continue to work to get better and improve offensively UCL-KEN-DBHS preview 4

David Brearley Bears continue to work to get better and improve offensively

August 28, 2025