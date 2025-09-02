UNION COUNTY — The Gateway Family YMCA will join Welcoming America, other organizations and YMCAs across the country to celebrate Welcoming Week, Sept, 12-21. Welcoming Week is an annual celebration that encourages communities to come together, celebrate shared values and the integral part that welcoming plays in local neighborhoods.

At The Gateway Family YMCA, the community is invited to visit the YMCA for an Open House with details and schedules available at www.tgfymca.org/events including fun family programs, social events for all ages, a Community Health Fair, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and programs open to the community. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with events for program participants in Child Care, YMCA Residential Housing, Aquatics, Group Exercise and WISE Community Services programs.

The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating 125 years of serving the community in 2025, which will be a theme included in this year’s Welcoming Week events. This week-long celebration is an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community.

In addition to a YMCA Open House Sept. 12-21, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a Membership Special with $0 Joiner Fee on all memberships. Individuals and families are invited to tour and join at any YMCA branch in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, or online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y with code WEL during Welcoming Week.

The Gateway Family YMCA, along with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union, celebrate Welcoming Week locally each year. The Gateway Family YMCA offers a complimentary Community Membership for access to select programs and events for every member of the community focused on chronic disease prevention and social opportunities for seniors and families.

Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between people and foster a deeper sense of belonging.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry