KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Historical Society will host a bus trip to Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The trip will depart Kenilworth – St. Theresa’s School parking lot – at 8:30 a.m. and return to Kenilworth at approximately 5:30 p.m. The cost of $73 includes comfortable motor coach transportation, an approximate 6-hour visit to the casino and $25 in free slot play. There will be a 50/50 raffle and complimentary drawing for door prizes on the bus. The casino offers more than 3,000 state-of-the-art slot machines ranging in denomination from 1 cent to $100, more than 150 table games – and more. The Wind Creek Bethlehem site additionally houses a wide range of distinctive outlet stores and popular restaurants/eateries.

For further information and reservations, call 908-709-0434. As space is limited, reservations and payment should be made byFriday, Sept. 6, to ensure availability. Gift certificates for the trip are also available for purchase.

Proceeds from the bus trip will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s historic Oswald J. Nitschke House, c. 1880, by helping defray operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes the restored “living history” museum and cultural arts center fully accessible to everyone.

