UNION, NJ — Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services invites the community to an evening of connection, celebration and creativity at “Stand Up for Behavioral Health: A Night of Color and Comedy” on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at 373 Clermont Terrace, Union.

The evening will showcase the healing power of both laughter and art. Guests will enjoy an uplifting performance by John Pizzi, the acclaimed comedian and ventriloquist known from America’s Got Talent Seasons 6 and 7, alongside a vibrant exhibit of original artwork created by individuals served or inspired by Bridgeway. This inspirational display represents the “color” in the event’s name and highlights the important role creative expression plays in mental health recovery.

Bridgeway will also recognize and honor those whose collaboration is vital to delivering compassionate, community-based care: RWJ Barnabas Health, Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth, Franklin Township Police Department and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Their dedication supports people in crisis every day, helping them move forward in their recovery journeys.

“We are proud to celebrate the partners and people who make our mission possible. They are the stars of the evening,” said Cory Storch, president and CEO of Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services. “This event reflects the power of community coming together to uplift one another. Laughter has a place in healing; it reminds us that recovery is real and within reach.”

Funds raised from the event will benefit the expansion of Bridgeway’s outpatient behavioral health services. A special announcement about the future of these programs will be shared during the evening.

Tickets, sponsorship and journal advertising opportunities are available. Tickets are $175 for an individual ticket or a table of eight for $1,200. Sponsorship packages range from Bronze – $2,500 – to Platinum – $10,000. Sponsors will receive recognition in event materials and the online event journal. You may also support the event by purchasing an ad in the online event journal, starting at $250.

Community support is more than generosity – it’s a lifeline. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship pledged or journal ad placed directly impacts the lives of individuals and families who turn to Bridgeway for hope, healing, and a path forward. With your help, we ensure that no one faces mental health challenges alone.

Bridgeway is proud to recognize Woods System of Care, a valued affiliate in advancing whole-person care across the region, as the event’s Diamond Sponsor. Their support demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation, inclusion, and recovery in behavioral health.

To purchase tickets, secure a sponsorship or place an ad in the journal, visit bit.ly/BridgewayComedy, email erica.smith@bridgewaybhs.org or call 908-355-7886.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry