UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced the upcoming Soul House Festival, a vibrant community event set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 9 p.m., at Biertuempfel Park.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of the Soul House Festival, an event that truly embodies the spirit and energy of our community,” said Mayor James Bowser, Mayor. “This festival is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy fantastic music, great food and support local businesses in Biertuempfel Park.”

This anticipated festival promises an immersive experience for all attendees, featuring a dynamic blend of DJ and live music, an array of delicious offerings from food trucks and a diverse selection of goods from local vendors. The Soul House Festival is designed to bring the community together for a day of rhythm, flavor and local commerce.

The township of Union is actively seeking interested vendors to participate in the Soul House Festival. Those interested in vending at the event are encouraged to email KWoodridge@uniontownship.com for more information.

For more information about the Soul House Festival and other Township of Union events, visit www.uniontownship.com and follow on social media @TWPUnionNJ.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Union

