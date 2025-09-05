September 5, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Old foes square off against one another for Week One football UCL-UNI-ftbl-defense

Old foes square off against one another for Week One football

September 4, 2025
Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season UCL-RAH-ftbl preview

Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season

August 28, 2025
Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option UCL-CLK-ALJ preview-C

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option

August 28, 2025
Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate UCL-ROS-ftbl preview

Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate

August 28, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-UNI-ftbl-defense

Old foes square off against one another for Week One football

JR Parachini September 4, 2025 15
UCL-UNI-soul-house

Soul House Festival returns to Union’s Biertuempfel Park this September

David Jablonski September 4, 2025 78

‘Stand Up for Behavioral Health: A Night of Color and Comedy’

David Jablonski September 4, 2025 65

Bus trip to casino to benefit Kenilworth’s historic Nitschke House

David Jablonski August 28, 2025 71
UCL-UC-welcoming2

The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates Welcoming Week

David Jablonski August 28, 2025 75
UCL-CRN-author speaks

Reverend shares powerful life lessons from her new book

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta August 28, 2025 79

LOCAL SPORTS

Old foes square off against one another for Week One football UCL-UNI-ftbl-defense 1

Old foes square off against one another for Week One football

September 4, 2025
Summit football triumphs against Morristown in season opener UCL-SUM-ftbl-triumph 2

Summit football triumphs against Morristown in season opener

September 4, 2025
Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season UCL-RAH-ftbl preview 3

Rahway Indians seek continued defensive dominance on their way to another solid season

August 28, 2025
Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option UCL-CLK-ALJ preview-C 4

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders stick with what they do best, running triple-option

August 28, 2025