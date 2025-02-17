Rahway resident authors book on the daily challenges law enforcement officers encounter

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway resident Beverly A. Brewster worked as director of Foundation of Policing and Justice for the past five years. Her recently published book, “Badge of Honor: An Alternate Perspective,” was written for students, organizations and communities to understand the daily challenges that law enforcement officers encounter. The book aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities to foster the cohesiveness necessary for safer communities.

“Badge of Honor” was written to support police officers and understand what officers go through on a day-to-day challenge. Brewster said, “You see people protesting against officers who are doing their job. Officers are often dying in the line of duty. It’s a common thing.”

The book is available on Amazon and in Barnes and Noble stores. It’s also available at Target, Thrift Books and Goodreads, to name a few.

Brewster especially encourages academia to read the book, as she feels it’s important for students to get a broader perspective of police officers other than men who stop you and frisk you. “We should be able to work with them,” she said. “I want people to know the major challenges.”

One of the challenges is that someone who commits a crime may become combative with the officer. “It puts officers on the spot,” said Brewster. “It’s a day-to-day problem.”

But with all the risks that come working as a police officer, Brewster would still encourage a young person to enter the police force. “There’s no better way to serve your community,” she said. “It may be a challenge. Even if it may appear to be daunting, at the end of the day it’s fulfilling to serve your community. Or your nation.”

Brewster wants people to know that law enforcement officers are here to protect us. She said, “If we defund the police, it’s not going to work. We have to support them. Just feel better having peace and security.”

Brewster earned her most recent degree, a master’s degree of public administration in international inspection and oversight, from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York, graduating in 2021. She’s also a member of Pi Alpha Alpha, the Global Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration. Prior to that, she studied at the University of Kent, Brussels School of International Studies, earning a master’s degree in international law with international relations. Additionally, she has a bachelor’s degree in international criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

As director of the Foundation for Policing and Justice since January 2019, Brewster liaises with the public, civic organizations and elected officials as an advocate for law enforcement.

Brewster’s first book, “Guns Hurt: Joe was Shot with a Gun,” is intended to address gun violence at an early age.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” she said. “It’s nothing unique. You hear all the time of teenagers shooting. It’s a factual discussion you want to have. You don’t want to wait until something happens. The book is meant for parents and educators. It makes the conversation easier.”

Though Brewster feels there is nothing wrong with having a gun, it must be kept out of reach. “It’s like medication,” she said, “out of reach for children. Let them know it’s dangerous.”

To learn more about Beverly Brewster, visit: https://www.beverlybrewster.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Beverly Brewster