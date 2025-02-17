Cranford Public Library announces Children’s Room expansion project to begin this month

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Public Library is thrilled to announce the start of construction on a major expansion of its beloved Children’s Room. This exciting project will double the size of the current space, creating a bright, modern and inviting area for the youngest patrons. The expanded room will feature large, sun-filled windows and a spacious layout designed to foster learning, creativity and a love of reading.

To accommodate the construction, the Children’s Room will be temporarily relocated to the Community Center next door, 220 Walnut Ave. The Children’s Room in its current location will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The temporary Children’s Room in the Community Center will open on Monday, March 3, and will be open during regular library hours.

This is a temporary move and may cause some inconvenience, so your patience and understanding is appreciated as work is done to create a wonderful new space for the children of Cranford. The construction is expected to take approximately one year.

During the construction period, all children’s programs and services will continue to be offered in the temporary location at the Community Center. Check the website at www.cranfordlibrary.org for a complete schedule of events and updates on the construction progress.