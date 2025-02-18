Call for nominations: Roselle Park Woman of the year Award to be given

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Courageous. Fearless. Game changer. Mutual respect for others. These are the qualities of the individual the borough of Roselle Park is looking for when presenting the honor of “Woman of the Year.”

“It’s that time of year again! Celebrating women and their efforts in our community is a beautiful time of year! I enjoy magnifying the good and looking to applaud and honor a woman each year,” said Councilwoman Rosanna Lyons. “We have many amazing women in Roselle Park! Encouragement flows from acknowledgment. This is the third annual Woman of the Year acknowledgment and we love getting to know all of you! Let us know who you would like to nominate and we will see you soon at the annual Women’s Night in March!”

Submissions can be made through Tuesday, Feb. 28 using the form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLScsv_28rQYs5cEDC. Nominees must be Roselle Park residents.

“We always look forward to recognizing Roselle Park women who help unify our community and have a positive impact,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “I am excited to hear about everyone who has made a difference this past year and honor an upstanding individual during Women’s History Month.”

The winner will be recognized at the meeting of the mayor and council on Thursday, March 6.