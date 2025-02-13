Rahway High School wrestling team celebrates seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday Jan 24, Rahway High School’s wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with a significant win of 56-19 against Arthur L. Johnson High School.

The event honored the team’s senior male wrestlers, including Matthew Samaniego, Chris Valerio, Davin Duran, Javier Gonzalez, John Bunbury, Imir Bearfield, Nelson Perez and Jonathan Martinez.

The seniors were announced by Kerry Burkhard, the head coach of the girls’ wrestling team.

The wrestlers came out on the mat, accompanied by their families and friends, and were greeted by their wrestling coaches, along with Rahway Athletic Director Tom Lewis and RHS Vice Principal Michael Celoski.

The team’s subsequent victory against Arthur L. Johnson improved Rahway’s season record to 9-3 in the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference.

It’s been nothing but success ever since, as the Indians now have a 12-3 overall record.

The senior female wrestlers will be honored on Thursday, Feb. 13. The details are not yet available.

Congratulations to the seniors and the entire team.

Article by Rahway Public Schools

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse