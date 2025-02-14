Elizabeth girls basketball edges Cranford, 59-57, moves on in UCT

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Last year, the Cranford High School Cougars were a basket away from capturing their first county championship in eight years.
As it turned out, the Elizabeth High School Minutemen ended up winning the whole thing and for the first time since three-peating in 1997.
Elizabeth edged Cranford, 59-57, in overtime in the annual championship game played at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union.
New Providence High School, as the top seed, was going for a three-peat last year, but was halted by Elizabeth in the semifinals, after sweeping the Minutemen in Union County Conference–Watchung Division play.
In the same manner as the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, in Super Bowl XLIX in New Orleans, New Providence didn’t find it quite so easy to win for a third straight time a year ago.
However, the Pioneers are back. Once again, New Providence is the top seed.
Play for the 2025 girls basketball Union County Tournament commenced with two preliminary round games on Saturday, Feb. 8, and was to continue with its eight first-round games on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
New Providence began the week 19-2 and was on a 13-game winning streak, since losing at Chatham High School, 51-42, on Monday, Jan. 6. The only other Pioneer loss, also out-of-county, was at home to Bergen County foe Teaneck High School, 51-48, four days earlier.
New Providence also clinched another Watchung Division crown outright, beginning the week 10-0 in the division, with games at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School and at Cranford still to be played, if possible.
Following a 3-8 start, Cranford began the week at 8-10, after winning five of its last seven. The Cougars continue to be sparked by one of the top seniors in the state in leading scorer Bella Curanovic.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Arthur L. Johnson High School, two doubleheaders and the semifinals; followed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, also at Arthur L. Johnson, one doubleheader.
The championship game at Kean University, right before the boys, is set for Sunday, Feb. 23.
2025 UCT Girls Basketball
Seeds: 1-New Providence. 2-Westfield. 3-Plainfield. 4-Roselle Catholic. 5-Cranford. 6-Union Catholic. 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 8-Oak Knoll. 9-Elizabeth. 10-Summit. 11-Arthur L. Johnson. 12-Jonathan Dayton. 13-Governor Livingston. 14-Roselle Park. 15-Linden. 16-Rahway. 17-Union. 18-Kent Place.
Preliminary Round
Saturday, Feb. 8
Union 53, Rahway 39 – at Rahway
Linden 50, Kent Place 21 – at Linden
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Top Side of Bracket
17-Union at 1-New Providence
9-Elizabeth at 8-Oak Knoll
13-Governor Livingston at 4-Roselle Catholic
12-Jonathan Dayton at 5-Cranford
Bottom Side of Bracket
15-Linden at 2-Westfield
11-Arthur L. Johnson at 6-Union Catholic
10-Summit at 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood
14-Roselle Park at 3-Planifield
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 15
At Arthur L. Johnson
Two doubleheaders
First Round winners
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At Arthur L. Johnson
Doubleheader
Quarterfinal winners
Finals
Sunday, Feb. 23
At Kean University
Championship game
Semifinal winners
Frank J. Cicarell UCT
Girls’ Basketball Champions
2024 – Elizabeth
2023 – New Providence
2022 – New Providence
2021 – No UCT because of COVID-19 pandemic
2020 – Westfield
2019 – Patrick School
2018 – Roselle Catholic
2017 – Patrick School
2016 – Cranford
2015 – Patrick School – first time
2014 – Roselle Catholic
2013 – Governor Livingston
2012 – Gov. Livingston – first time
2011 – Roselle Catholic
2010 – Roselle Catholic
2009 – Roselle Catholic
2008 – Westfield – first time
2007 – Scotch Plains
2006 – Cranford – first time
2005 – Scotch Plains–Fanwood
2004 – Scotch Plains–Fanwood – first time
2003 – Roselle Catholic – first time
2002 – Roselle – first time
2001 – Union Catholic
2000 – Union – first time
1999 – Summit – first time
1998 – Union Catholic
1997 – Elizabeth
1996 – Elizabeth
1995 – Elizabeth – first time
1994 – Linden
1993 – Linden
1992 – Union Catholic
1991 – Linden – first time
1990 – New Providence – first time
1989 – Union Catholic
1988 – Union Catholic
1987 – Union Catholic
1986 – Union Catholic
1985 – Hillside – first time
1984 – Plainfield
1983 – Plainfield
1982 – Plainfield
1981 – Plainfield
1980 – Plainfield
1979 – Plainfield – first time
1978 – Mother Seton – first time
1977 – Union Catholic – first time
1976 – Benedictine – first time
Championships
Union Catholic 8
Plainfield 6
Roselle Catholic 6
Elizabeth 4
New Providence 3
Linden 3
Scotch Plains–Fanwood 3
Patrick School 3
Governor Livingston 2
Westfield 2
Cranford 2
Benedictine 1
Mother Seton 1
Hillside 1
Summit 1
Union 1
Roselle 1