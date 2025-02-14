Elizabeth girls basketball edges Cranford, 59-57, moves on in UCT

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Last year, the Cranford High School Cougars were a basket away from capturing their first county championship in eight years.

As it turned out, the Elizabeth High School Minutemen ended up winning the whole thing and for the first time since three-peating in 1997.

Elizabeth edged Cranford, 59-57, in overtime in the annual championship game played at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union.

New Providence High School, as the top seed, was going for a three-peat last year, but was halted by Elizabeth in the semifinals, after sweeping the Minutemen in Union County Conference–Watchung Division play.

In the same manner as the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, in Super Bowl XLIX in New Orleans, New Providence didn’t find it quite so easy to win for a third straight time a year ago.

However, the Pioneers are back. Once again, New Providence is the top seed.

Play for the 2025 girls basketball Union County Tournament commenced with two preliminary round games on Saturday, Feb. 8, and was to continue with its eight first-round games on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

New Providence began the week 19-2 and was on a 13-game winning streak, since losing at Chatham High School, 51-42, on Monday, Jan. 6. The only other Pioneer loss, also out-of-county, was at home to Bergen County foe Teaneck High School, 51-48, four days earlier.

New Providence also clinched another Watchung Division crown outright, beginning the week 10-0 in the division, with games at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School and at Cranford still to be played, if possible.

Following a 3-8 start, Cranford began the week at 8-10, after winning five of its last seven. The Cougars continue to be sparked by one of the top seniors in the state in leading scorer Bella Curanovic.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Arthur L. Johnson High School, two doubleheaders and the semifinals; followed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, also at Arthur L. Johnson, one doubleheader.

The championship game at Kean University, right before the boys, is set for Sunday, Feb. 23.

2025 UCT Girls Basketball

Seeds: 1-New Providence. 2-Westfield. 3-Plainfield. 4-Roselle Catholic. 5-Cranford. 6-Union Catholic. 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 8-Oak Knoll. 9-Elizabeth. 10-Summit. 11-Arthur L. Johnson. 12-Jonathan Dayton. 13-Governor Livingston. 14-Roselle Park. 15-Linden. 16-Rahway. 17-Union. 18-Kent Place.

Preliminary Round

Saturday, Feb. 8

Union 53, Rahway 39 – at Rahway

Linden 50, Kent Place 21 – at Linden

First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Top Side of Bracket

17-Union at 1-New Providence

9-Elizabeth at 8-Oak Knoll

13-Governor Livingston at 4-Roselle Catholic

12-Jonathan Dayton at 5-Cranford

Bottom Side of Bracket

15-Linden at 2-Westfield

11-Arthur L. Johnson at 6-Union Catholic

10-Summit at 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood

14-Roselle Park at 3-Planifield

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 15

At Arthur L. Johnson

Two doubleheaders

First Round winners

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Arthur L. Johnson

Doubleheader

Quarterfinal winners

Finals

Sunday, Feb. 23

At Kean University

Championship game

Semifinal winners

Frank J. Cicarell UCT

Girls’ Basketball Champions

2024 – Elizabeth

2023 – New Providence

2022 – New Providence

2021 – No UCT because of COVID-19 pandemic

2020 – Westfield

2019 – Patrick School

2018 – Roselle Catholic

2017 – Patrick School

2016 – Cranford

2015 – Patrick School – first time

2014 – Roselle Catholic

2013 – Governor Livingston

2012 – Gov. Livingston – first time

2011 – Roselle Catholic

2010 – Roselle Catholic

2009 – Roselle Catholic

2008 – Westfield – first time

2007 – Scotch Plains

2006 – Cranford – first time

2005 – Scotch Plains–Fanwood

2004 – Scotch Plains–Fanwood – first time

2003 – Roselle Catholic – first time

2002 – Roselle – first time

2001 – Union Catholic

2000 – Union – first time

1999 – Summit – first time

1998 – Union Catholic

1997 – Elizabeth

1996 – Elizabeth

1995 – Elizabeth – first time

1994 – Linden

1993 – Linden

1992 – Union Catholic

1991 – Linden – first time

1990 – New Providence – first time

1989 – Union Catholic

1988 – Union Catholic

1987 – Union Catholic

1986 – Union Catholic

1985 – Hillside – first time

1984 – Plainfield

1983 – Plainfield

1982 – Plainfield

1981 – Plainfield

1980 – Plainfield

1979 – Plainfield – first time

1978 – Mother Seton – first time

1977 – Union Catholic – first time

1976 – Benedictine – first time

Championships

Union Catholic 8

Plainfield 6

Roselle Catholic 6

Elizabeth 4

New Providence 3

Linden 3

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 3

Patrick School 3

Governor Livingston 2

Westfield 2

Cranford 2

Benedictine 1

Mother Seton 1

Hillside 1

Summit 1

Union 1

Roselle 1