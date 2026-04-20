RAHWAY — Union County Performing Arts Center has hosted its fair share of stand-up comedy performances, and the lineup only continues to grow. If you can’t resist a fun evening of comedy, then come and join UCPAC on Saturday, April 25, to watch comedian Preacher Lawson deliver a night full of laughter and unforgettable moments.

The comedian is best known for his appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 for Season 12. Lawson finished in fifth place as a finalist in the competition, earning himself a residency in Las Vegas to host AGT Live.

Beyond his time on the talent competition, he has made quite a few other appearances, from HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and NBC’s “Connecting” to premiering as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to comedy, Lawson is also an MMA fighter and social media star where he has amassed large followings on both TikTok and YouTube. He posts short clips of comedy performances, MMA training, and even cooking tips.

UCPAC will be hosting Lawson for two shows on Saturday, April 25, giving you a greater chance to attend! Bring your friend or the whole family to watch Preacher Lawson at Hamilton Stage. The first show will allow doors to open at 6 p.m.. with a showtime of 7 p.m. For the second show, doors will open at 8:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $36 to $63.

Union County Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating the Main Stage, built in 1928 and listed in both the State and National Register of Historic Places, at 1601 Irving St., and the modern and intimate Hamilton Stage, at 360 Hamilton St., in the heart of Rahway’s Arts District. To learn more, visit ucpac.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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