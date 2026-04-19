CRANFORD — On Sunday, March 22, Temple Sha’arey Shalom, a warm, inclusive Reform synagogue in Springfield, partnered with the Hanson Park Conservancy to have its fourth consecutive Community Mitzvah Day, coordinated by the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest.

Temple Sha’arey Shalom is the catalyst that started this partnership. More than four dozen people participated this year and helped clean up Hanson Park in Cranford after the harsh winter.

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Both Temple Sha’arey Shalom and the Hanson Park Conservancy look forward to annual Mitzvah Days that not only make the park beautiful but also help build community.

Photos Courtesy of Jeanne Graulich





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