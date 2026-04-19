April 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard ‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

April 15, 2026 12
Free webinar hosted on promoting alcohol awareness and prevention

Free webinar hosted on promoting alcohol awareness and prevention

April 15, 2026 14
Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month UCL-RPK-madlyn hemenway-C

Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

April 15, 2026 23
Cranford librarian is among 2026 I Love My Librarian Award honorees

Cranford librarian is among 2026 I Love My Librarian Award honorees

April 15, 2026 26

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‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard
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Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

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Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 15, 2026 40

LOCAL SPORTS

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 1

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 30
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 46
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 3

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 93
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 106