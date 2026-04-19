RAHWAY — On Monday, April 13, at 5:58 a.m., the Rahway Fire Department and Rahway Police Department responded to 1453 Pinewood St. for a reported structure fire.

The Fire Department arrived at 6:04 a.m. and found a smoke condition throughout a two-story commercial warehouse. A second alarm was transmitted and fire department members stretched two handlines inside the structure. Searches were conducted throughout and were negative. A fire was located involving pallets of ion lithium batteries. A third alarm was transmitted along with a response from the Union County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Air samples were conducted by HazMat teams, and it was determined there is no hazard to the public.

Mutual aid partners from Linden, Roselle, Elizabeth, Union and Westfield fire departments assisted at the scene, along with Union County Fire Mutual Aid coordinators, Rahway EMS and Union County EMS. Coverage for the city was provided by Clark, Garwood and Hillside fire departments.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury. The fire was placed under control at 7:42 a.m.

Rahway Fire Department companies remain at the site while a private Hazardous Materials company removes the ion lithium batteries from the structure.

The incident is being investigated by Rahway and Union County Arson fire investigators. No further information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as appropriate once the investigation is complete.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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