KENILWORTH — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard will present “Magnified,” the macro and closeup photography of Lenny McDonald, a New Jersey-based photographer who sees the world through curious, observant eyes. After a rewarding career of more than 20 years as a chemist, he shifted his focus to the more creative pursuit of photography, highlighting the capture and revelation of beauty in nature. McDonald has showcased his work in solo, duo, trio and more than 35 group exhibitions. He has been recognized and awarded first place in a Union County Show and at the statewide level for his photography-related work.

A self-taught photographer, McDonald has completed more than 165 hours of in-person photography classes, earned certificates for more than 60 hours of online photography courses and participated in several workshops and critiques. He has delivered workshop and lecture presentations such as “Smartphone Nature Photography” at Reeves-Reed Arboretum.

“Magnified” is intended to reveal subjects with an “in-your-face” clarity. The camera helps us find details already present but often unseen, inviting viewers to slow down, feel calm and see the familiar world differently through careful observation. By shooting up close, McDonald uses the camera to help us notice textures, patterns and structures we often miss in daily life. His photos can also be viewed on his website: lennysfineartphotos.com

All artwork is available for purchase by contacting the artist.

The exhibit is located in the Kenilworth Public Library. It is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information call 908-276-2451.

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Wirkus





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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