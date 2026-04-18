April 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard ‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

April 15, 2026 10
Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month UCL-RPK-madlyn hemenway-C

Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

April 15, 2026 18
Cranford librarian is among 2026 I Love My Librarian Award honorees

Cranford librarian is among 2026 I Love My Librarian Award honorees

April 15, 2026 22
Six people are wounded and one killed at shooting in Union  union-nj-multiple-shooting2-hi-res-still-21-54-4400.jpg

Six people are wounded and one killed at shooting in Union 

April 15, 2026 51

Related Stories

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard
2 minutes read

‘Magnified’ to be presented at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

David Jablonski April 15, 2026 10
UCL-RPK-madlyn hemenway-C
1 minute read

Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

David Jablonski April 15, 2026 18
2 minutes read

Cranford librarian is among 2026 I Love My Librarian Award honorees

David Jablonski April 15, 2026 22
UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C
6 minutes read

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

JR Parachini April 15, 2026 27
UCL-UNI-douglas krueger-C
3 minutes read

Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta April 15, 2026 36
union-nj-multiple-shooting2-hi-res-still-21-54-4400.jpg
3 minutes read

Six people are wounded and one killed at shooting in Union 

David Jablonski April 15, 2026 51

LOCAL SPORTS

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 1

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 27
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 41
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 3

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 91
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 104