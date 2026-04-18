UNION COUNTY — In recognition of National Alcohol Awareness Month in April, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Human Services have partnered with community providers New Hope Integrated Behavioral Healthcare and Prevention Links in presenting, “Community Conversation: Promoting Alcohol Awareness and Prevention,” a free webinar centered at educating the audience on prevention efforts for adults and adolescents. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., and will be livestreamed via Zoom and on the County of Union Facebook page. Residents can register for free or learn more at ucnj.org/alcohol-awareness.

“Our community has been facing many challenges recently. Financial insecurities from rising costs, social conflicts happening in our country and across the world, and feelings of isolation can lead to increased alcohol consumption and addiction. That is why it is important for us to take this time to raise awareness, educate our residents, and, more importantly, to include our youth in the conversation,” said Union County Commissioner Joseph C. Bodek. “By working together, we learn to recognize the signs, seek help and find healthier alternatives to combat stress, building a stronger, more resilient community along the way.”

The free webinar will be hosted by New Hope Integrated Behavioral Health and Prevention Links, Inc., with New Hope focusing on adult prevention efforts and Prevention Links detailing preventative techniques for adolescents. Questions from the audience are encouraged for the interactive live session. Interested participants are welcome to submit their questions by email to obhsm@ucnj.org, prior to the event. All emailed submissions will remain anonymous.

“We are excited to collaborate with dedicated partners like New Hope Healthcare and Prevention Links in bringing this program to residents. Together, we are removing the stigma of this disease by openly discussing it, giving our community the tools and support that they need to live a life that does not include substance misuse,” said Union County Commissioner Stanley J. Neron, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “We invite all residents to submit their questions and join us on (April) 21 for what promises to be an enlightening discussion.”

In addition to the webinar, the county of Union will raise awareness on alcohol misuse, overuse and prevention measures throughout the month of April, including lighting the courthouse in redMonday, April 20, through Friday, April 24. Banners honoring Alcohol Awareness month will be hung in the lobby of the County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth.

A national helpline run by the Council on Substance Abuse – National Council on Alcoholism is available to the public at 800-662-4357 to provide free, confidential referrals and information on a 24/7, 365-day-a-year basis.

For more information about the 2026 Alcohol Awareness campaign in Union County, contact Gene Tavera, Alcohol and Drug Abuse coordinator, Division of Individual and Family Support Services, Office on Behavioral Health and Substance Misuse, in the Union County Department of Human Services, at gene.tavera@ucnj.org or 908-527-4844.







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