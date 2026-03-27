CRANFORD, NJ — Pasta La Vista, Baby!, which took place on Saturday, March 21, was a big success for Downtown Cranford.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three hundred ticket holders enjoyed delicious pasta samples from 16 Downtown Cranford restaurants. They had the chance to try a variety of pastas, including Cavatelli and Broccoli, Chicken Ramen, Cheese Tortellini with pesto, Yaki Soba, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and more. The event was a great kickoff to spring.

For information on all of Downtown Cranford’s upcoming events, visit https://downtowncranford.org/ or follow them on social media.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry