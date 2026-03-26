CRANFORD, NJ — Despite cool temperatures, the township’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade attracted thousands of spectators to cheer on the hundreds who marched on Sunday, March 15. Starting at 1 p.m. from the Cranford Community Center, the parade wound its way along Walnut Avenue, beneath the railroad trestle, down North Union Avenue and through downtown Cranford before culminating in Parking Lot 7.

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The parade was led first by the Honor Guard of VFW Post 335, then Grand Marshal Bob Bruns, followed by Irish Woman of the Year Nancy Mahoney and Irish Man of the Year Jerry Conhenney. In addition to the numerous floats honoring Irish heritage, many paid tribute to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. There were community groups, flags and cheers galore as the community came out to show their spirit and support for this rapidly growing annual tradition.

Photos Courtesy of Nico Castro





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