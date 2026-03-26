High school baseball season-openers are now before April 1

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Play ball!

This year, for the first time since 2014, the state’s defending No. 1-ranked baseball team resides in Union County.

Not only did Governor Livingston High School repeat as Union County Tournament; Central Jersey, Group 2 and Group 2 champions, but the Highlanders did so by fashioning a perfect 28-0 record.

Governor Livingston became the first team from Union County to finish ranked No. 1 in the state since Group 3 state champion Cranford High School did so in 2013 with a 25-1 record.

The Highlanders also became the first school in New Jersey to gain No. 1 status undefeated since Don Bosco Preparatory High School, the Non-Public, A state champion, did so in 2008 with a 33-0 mark.

In addition, Governor Livingston was New Jersey’s first public school team to finish a season undefeated since Pennsville Memorial High School accomplished the feat in 1981 with a 25-0 record that included the Group 2 state championship.

Now it’s time to move forward to a brand new 2026 campaign.

Union County Conference coaches wanted a change in the schedule, so division games are scheduled for home-and-away sequences on Tuesday and Thursday of the same week.

Also, the season no longer begins on April 1. Teams are allowed to schedule their first game after a certain amount of practices are completed. Most of the 18 Union County-playing baseball schools, 16 public and two parochial, have their first two games scheduled before April 1.

Here’s a look at Union County’s March regular season opening baseball schedule:

Wednesday, March 25

Rahway at Malcolm X Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Central, Newark at Hillside, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Union at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 10 a.m.

Jonathan Dayton at Cranford, 10 a.m.

David Brearley at Summit, 10 a.m.

Elizabeth at Union Catholic, 11 a.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Westfield, 11 a.m.

New Providence at Governor Livingston, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 30

Orange at Hillside, 4 p.m.

Summit at Bernards, 4 p.m.

Westfield at St. Joseph, Metuchen, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Union Catholic, 11 a.m.

David Brearley at Arthur L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

Cranford at Westfield, 4 p.m.

Oratory Prep at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

East Side, Newark at Hillside, 4 p.m.

Linden at Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

Union at New Providence, 4 p.m.

Jonathan Dayton at Elizabeth, 4:15 p.m.

Rahway at Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.

Oratory Prep of Summit moves up to Watchung division

Here’s a look at this year’s Union County Conference division alignment.

Defending champion Governor Livingston High School won the Watchung Division last year with a perfect record of 11-0.

Oratory Prep was the Mountain Division champ at 10-2 and then moved up to the Watchung Division.

Rahway and Plainfield, which split against each other, are the defending co-champs of the Valley Division, both fashioning 4-2 league marks in 2025.

Union County Conference baseball alignment for 2026

Watchung Division = seven schools

Governor Livingston

Oratory Prep

Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Cranford

Summit

Westfield

Union Catholic

Defending champion: Governor Livingston

Mountain Division = six schools

New Providence

Union

David Brearley

Elizabeth

Jonathan Dayton

Arthur L. Johnson

2025 champion: Oratory Prep

Valley Division = five schools

Roselle Park

Linden

Hillside

Plainfield

Rahway

Defending co-champions: Rahway, Plainfield





About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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