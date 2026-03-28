CRANFORD, NJ — Shannon Dicely, who grew up in Cranford, is currently a Democratic candidate for the Texas State Senate, District 11. Having recently won her primary, she is now moving toward the general election this November.

While she has built a life in the Texas Gulf Coast area, Dicely often credits her upbringing in Cranford – and the emphasis our community places on public education and neighborly support – as the foundation for her political platform. Her campaign is currently focused on:

public education: Fighting for increased teacher salaries and per-student funding;

healthcare access: Advocating for Medicaid expansion, informed by her own journey as a cancer survivor; and

affordability: Addressing the rising cost of living for working families.

Dicely is a mother, advocate and breast cancer survivor. For nearly 20 years, Texas Senate District 11 has been her chosen home – where her children were born and where she continues to raise her family with her husband, Paris. She became a dedicated stay at home parent when her children were born. During this time, she engaged in her community through school volunteering, neighborhood leadership and local civic involvement.

In 2020, as everyone was trying to make sense of the pandemic, Dicely got the devastating and surprising news that she had breast cancer. The next year and half was spent in aggressive treatment relying on the kindness of healthcare workers as she faced all her appointments alone during lockdown. After battling breast cancer, she had a new lease on life and decided that she wanted to mirror that same compassion she received during her treatment and help people in her community.

Dicely’s passion for voter rights led her back to school to study political science at Sam Houston State University nearly two decades after completing her undergrad. Gaining a deeper understanding of how important local government is while also advocating for public schools in local elections helped her decide to take her commitment to opportunity and equity and head to Austin. Dicely believes that government should make life more affordable, strengthen public education, and ensure access to quality healthcare – while respecting personal freedom and delivering accountable leadership.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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