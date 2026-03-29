RAHWAY, NJ — The hallways of Roosevelt Elementary School were filled with a sense of pride and discovery recently as students in Arielle Cardile’s class successfully completed their comprehensive State Research Project. The multi-week initiative transformed the classroom into a vibrant map of the United States, showcasing the students’ hard work, research skills and creative flair.

The project began with a rigorous academic foundation. Each student was tasked with following a detailed outline of their chosen state, diving deep into geographic data, historical milestones and unique local facts. After weeks of gathering information, students moved from the research phase to the design phase.

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Using their gathered data, the class brought their states to life by constructing 3D poster boards. These visual displays incorporated a variety of materials to represent the landmarks, industries, and cultures that make each state unique.

The project culminated in a “State Fair” presentation where students served as experts on their respective regions. In a heartwarming finale, the classroom doors were opened to families, allowing parents to see the finished products firsthand.

“I am so incredibly proud of how hard these students worked,” said Cardile. “Watching their confidence grow the moment they saw their families enter the room was the highlight of the project. They truly took ownership of their learning and have every reason to be proud of what they achieved.”

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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