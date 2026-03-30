RAHWAY, NJ — Are you ready to experience an unforgettable performance that seamlessly blends magic and music? If this piqued your interest, join the Main Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 19, for “Redefining Wonder,” an engaging multimedia show hosted by TV magician and musical illusionist Chris Funk.

Funk has redefined what it means to be a performer by creating a show that encompasses the use of live music – with instruments such as the violin, saxophone and guitar – mind-boggling illusions and sharp comedy. Beyond his talent, live-feed cameras and interactive videos pull audience members up onstage for an interactive and high energetic show that is unique every time.

The Wonderist’s innovative and unconventional shows have landed him in a variety of television programs, appearing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” to performances at some of Las Vegas’ most renowned venues, including Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay, Venetian and Tropicana casinos. He has also had a residency at Disney and they claimed that “Redefining Wonder” is “Absolutely fantastic!”

Simon Cowell, a producer and longstanding judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has also dubbed Funk as the “best magician we’ve had on the show so far! I’ve never seen anything like that!”

This will be an incredible show full of high energy and excitement that you and your family would not want to miss. Ticket prices range from $36 to $56, and for children 14 and younger, tickets range from $24 to $46 as the all-in pricing. The show is recommended for ages 6 and older. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with a show start time of 3 p.m. Secure your tickets today.

Union County Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating the Main Stage, built in 1928 and listed in both the State and National Register of Historic Places, at 1601 Irving St., and the modern and intimate Hamilton Stage, at 360 Hamilton St., in the heart of Rahway’s Arts District. To learn more, visit ucpac.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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