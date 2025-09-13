CRANFORD, NJ — Last week was the long-awaited opening of The Cranford Bookstore, a place where readers of all ages can browse the shelves, searching for their next favorite read! Located at 1 South Ave. East, The Cranford Bookstore is owned by Lauren King and Kate Lydon. The Cranford Bookstore was officially welcomed to the community at a ribbon cutting ceremony that was attended by the Downtown Cranford office, Cranford Township Committee, DMC Board members, Cranford Area Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey State Assembly members Linda Carter and James Kennedy, and friends and family.

As soon as the lease was signed, King and Lydon went to work deciding which books to carry. They sought out feedback from residents, perused bestseller lists, asked publishers about noteworthy upcoming releases and did their best to stay on top of trending titles. The bookstore’s shelves are stocked with a variety of genres, from diverse children’s books to NY Times bestsellers, thrillers, graphic novels, romantasy, memoirs, banned books, YA series and so much more. “We want to make sure we carry what the community wants,” said King. “I’m always asking people what they’re reading and those conversations are what I’m most looking forward to when we open our doors!”

King and Lydon have started looking ahead to the events they can hold in the future. They plan to host book clubs, where members can purchase the books and then meet at the store to discuss. Children’s storytime is in the works, as well as Book Speed Dating, events with local schools and Silent Book Clubs.

This weekend’s grand opening features complimentary coffee from The Morning Roast and treats from Cake Artist Café and Sweet n Fancy Emporium, while supplies last. The Cranford Bookstore’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

King and Lydon’s goal is to make The Cranford Bookstore a community hub where everyone feels welcome. They worked with Cranford Paint and Hardware to find the perfect paint color for the space, and Meg Solebello painted a mural that welcomes customers to the children’s section. Many of the pieces in the store are repurposed and refinished, giving the space a homey and cozy feel.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry