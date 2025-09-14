SUMMIT, NJ — From Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey brings ecology into focus across three exhibitions that move from the material excess of daily life to the marshes of our coast to re-mapped geographies. Featuring artists whose work engages with environments in and around New Jersey, these projects consider how shifting conditions shape lives and invite visitors to connect more deeply with the ecosystems that surround them.

“All That Consumes Me,” on view in the Main Gallery, brings together Angeles Cossio, Carolyn Lambert, Joshua Marquez, Lina Puerta and Marion Wilson, whose use of found and reclaimed materials examines how everyday overconsumption impacts the world around us.

In the Mitzi and Warren Eisenberg Gallery, Cecile Chong’s upcoming installation, “_other Nature – Marshland Tales,” continues her exploration of the fraught relationship between humans and the environment. In this new iteration, Chong turns her attention to New Jersey’s wetlands, with a particular focus on cattails as both material and metaphor. Her research traces the ecological and cultural significance of these reed-like plants, which have long been integral to the region’s terrain.

The Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery I features “This Was Always a Place,” a solo exhibition by Andrew Harrison. Through archives, maps, and embodied movement, Harrison explores altered geographies – dwelling between rupture and repair – and argues for memory, myth and imagination as essential tools for reshaping the world.

Events

Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 19 , from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. A special sound activation by Joshua Marquez begins at 7:30 p.m.

Art to Table: Thursday, Sept. 25 , 11 a.m. Enjoy an intimate, small-group tour of the fall exhibitions with curator Jordan Horton, followed by a prix fixe lunch at Summit House Restaurant + Bar. Details at artcenternj.org .

Closing Thoughts: Sunday, Jan. 18 , from 2 to 4 p.m. A final look and panel discussion with featured artists on themes across the season’s exhibitions. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

Digital Guide on Bloomberg Connects

Beginning this fall, VACNJ exhibitions will be available on Bloomberg Connects, a free digital guide that extends exhibitions beyond the gallery. Explore translations, images, artist audio and more. Download via artcenternj.org/free-digital-guide.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm St., Summit. Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.To confirm holiday hours, call 908-273-9121. For more information, visit artcenternj.org.

