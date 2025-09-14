CRANFORD, NJ — An exterior renovation of top quality western red cedar shingles brought new life to First Presbyterian Church of Cranford. The new siding was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting. Before the official cutting, Mayor Dr. Terrance Curran spoke to the congregation inside the church due to the rainy weather.

“I am truly honored to stand before you today as we celebrate a pivotal moment in the church’s life – the completion of a transformative upgrade that seamlessly blends 175 years of history with a promising future,” said Curran.

Continuing, he said, “Cranford is a fantastic place to live because of institutions like this one. But more importantly, the people in our community. For generations, the First Presbyterian Church has embodied the spirit of compassion and service. I see a community where the majority shows compassion over conflict.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After the Rev. Jin Bae closed in prayer, the congregation went outside – in the rain – for the ribbon cutting. About 75 people gathered, some wearing rain gear, others holding umbrellas and others just getting wet as they were so excited about the ribbon cutting, the rain didn’t bother them.

Carol Thomlinson, of Cranford, has been a member of the church for 59 years. “It’s marvelous,” she said, in regard to the new siding.

Eunice Amarabe, of Hillside, said, “It’s lovely. Enticing!” She has been coming to the First Presbyterian Church for a year or two.

Geoffrey Carlson, of Staten Island, New York, has been coming to the church for the past 15 years. “We love the church,” he said. “They did a wonderful job (with the new siding).”

TimberRidge Construction LLC in Cranford was recommended to the church by Connolly and Hickey Historical Architects. Laura Simone, director of family engagement and communications at First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, said, “We couldn’t be more pleased with their work. They worked with us to incorporate some decorative features from the original 1893 exterior, which we felt was important to bring back. They installed new copper flashing around the windows and wrapped the building in a weather shield, which is under the cedar, to keep wind and rain out. The craftsmanship was top-notch.”

This was the second refurbishment since 1893. The siding was last done in the late 1960s.

The project took about six months, from July to October 2024 and from April to May 2025. “There was a break over the winter months when it was too cold to work,” said Simone. “Part of the process was to steam the shingles to make them flexible to bend around the columns. which wouldn’t have been feasible in the winter. The shingles are top-quality western red cedar. They do not need to be treated and will weather to tones of silver and grey. They should last 40 to 50 years.”

To learn more about the First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, visit: https://firstprescranford.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry