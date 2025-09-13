UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Human Services have announced the expansion of home-delivered meal services for eligible residents through Meals on Wheels of Union County. This long-standing program provides not only nutritious meals, but also regular wellness checks that support the health, independence, and dignity of seniors and vulnerable residents across the county.

“Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal delivery service – it is a lifeline for many in our community,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Behind every meal is a message of care and respect. For families, this program provides peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving both nourishment and a friendly check-in. For seniors, it means staying connected and supported in the comfort of their own homes.”

The program is designed for Union County residents aged 60 years or older who may have difficulty preparing meals due to illness, injury, or medical conditions, or who face barriers to shopping for groceries. By providing both food and a caring presence, Meals on Wheels helps reduce isolation while meeting essential nutritional needs.

The service also reflects Union County’s broader commitment to health and wellness. By partnering with Meals on Wheels, the County ensures residents have consistent access to balanced meals, which helps prevent malnutrition, hospitalizations and other health challenges that can come with aging or limited mobility.

“This program goes beyond food – it delivers independence,” said Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “For many residents, a hot meal delivered with compassion makes the difference between isolation and connection. As commissioners, we recognize that supporting our seniors means investing in their ability to live with dignity, security and community. We encourage residents to take advantage of this service or to spread the word to neighbors who may need it.”

Union County residents 60 years of age or older who are interested in Meals on Wheels can call 908-486-5100, Monday through Friday, to inquire about eligibility and enrollment.

For more information about Union County programs and services for seniors, visit www.ucnj.org/aging or call the Union County Division on Aging at 908-527-4870.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry