CLARK, NJ — Swimming and socializing, the dogs of Clark – and surrounding towns – had a howling good time! It was the second Doggy Dip Day at Clark Community Pool. Labor Day was the last day of pool season, but the community pool opened its gates one last time to the town’s four-pawed friends. Pups enjoyed a few hours at the pool side, as their pet parents delightfully watched them.

The event was free and open to anyone, but donations were accepted to help veterans. Ralph Bernardo, recreation director of Clark, gave out Milk-Bone treats to the pups.

Carol Martin, of Edison, was there with her 11-year-old golden retriever mix, Jimmy – who doesn’t like the water. “He was here last year,” said Martin. “We like to watch other dogs swim.”

Kylo, a 7-year-old labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix, also wasn’t interested in the pool. Caitlin Bolante, of Clark, said it was Kylo’s first time there.

Kathleen Gill, of Iselin, was there with her year-old black lab, Bella. Gill said, “It’s great to see they’re playing together. It’s something nice for dogs.”

Anita Napoli, of Colonia, was there with her one-and-a-half-year-old Portuguese water dog, a rescue named Lily. They were at the park together when someone told them about the event. Napoli said, “She had a long journey through the foster system. This is the most generous thing to do for dogs. It’s so nice. It’s so happy.”

Jeremy Riggs, of Clark, was with his 3-year-old chocolate lab, Moxley, and his 10-year-old son, Grayson. Riggs said, “My son and my dog go crazy!”

Grayson said he liked playing with his dog in the water.

Bob and Gail Whalen, of Clark, were with their 14-year-old Jack Russell beagle, Gizmo. Gail said she enjoyed seeing the dogs getting together, romping around with no restrictions.

Kathy Briscese, of Clark, was there with her 2-year-old dachshund, Pippin. Briscese said she loved seeing the dogs having fun and playing.

Dabe Rybicki, of Colonia, was there with her 11-year-old wire-haired pointing griffin, Griffie. Rybicki said, “My dog has cancer. This is a fun opportunity for her.”

Amanda Sa, of Avenel, was there with her 6-year-old pomeranian/husky mix, who loved the water. “We don’t have a pool,” said Sa.

The Clark Community Pool is located at 201 Oak Ridge Road, Clark.

For more information, contact Bernardo at 848-467-4209 or 732-428-8400.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

