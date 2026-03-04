UNION, NJ — The township of Union and The Rotary Club of Union are in collaboration to help Isabella Santos.

Isabella is a second-grade student who has been battling a brain tumor for the past three years. The township of Union and The Rotary Club of Union are hosting the fourth annual Networking for a Cause event on Thursday, April 16, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Union Arts Center to raise funds to help Isabella, who is undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments. The medical challenges have profoundly impacted her education. She’s now partially blind in both eyes, making it hard to master foundational skills such as writing her name and learning the alphabet, numbers and shapes. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards assisting Isabella and her family with medical expenses and educational needs.

The $30 admission fee includes connecting with local professionals while enjoying food and drinks. There will also be feature raffle opportunities and a 50/50 drawing for additional fundraising.

The Union County Chamber of Commerce is helping in collecting baskets and getting donations for the event.

Carlos N. Sanchez, director of Economic Development, Union Township, said that, in previous years, as much as $10,000 has been raised to help a family in need. The only requirement is that they are from Union. He said the event is a “call to community.”

Kathy Arminio, president of the Union Rotary Club, said Networking for a Cause began in 2023. “It’s wonderful we’re able to help all different people,” she said. “We see all these people who may not be connected with family but just want to reach out and support someone else. Union is a very big, small town. We’re close and close knit and we take care of each other.”

If anyone wants to make a basket to donate to the Tricky Tray, they can contact Sanchez at csanchez@uniontownship.com.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-networking-for-a-cause-tickets-1980106249094?aff=oddtdtcreator.

During the event, free parking will be available at the Union Arts Center – Lot No. 4, Town Hall – Lot No. 5 and Library Parking Lots.

Additional paid parking is available at the following lots:

Lot 12, 1898 Morris Ave. – Casino Lot; and

Lot 24, 1981 Morris Ave. – Russo Park Lot.

Photos Courtesy of Santos Family





