CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the second year on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, then continuing on Walnut Avenue, heading toward North Union Avenue. The parade will then continue on North Union Avenue through the center of downtown and, from there, continue on North Union Avenue to Springfield Avenue, where it will end at Parking Lot 1. This is the same parade router as last year.

Bands and the Shea Jennings Irish Dancers will stop several times during the parade to perform. There are even more bands performing this year than last year, including Union County Pipes & Drums, Atlantic Watch Pipes & Drums from Boston, Pipes & Drums for the Jersey Shore, Denville String Band and the Cranford High School Marching Band.

Everything about this year’s parade will be bigger. There will be more floats and vehicles, with five floats expected, including a 30-foot float for the Irish Family of the Year – the Cunninghams, the Historical Society, the VFW, Sunny Acres 250th Revolution, the Jaycees, a fire engine, police vehicles and vintage cars.

There will be 40 groups marching this year and there is a nod to the country’s 250 Anniversary of the American Revolution. Some of the marchers include the Daughters of Ireland, Ancient Order of Hibernians, VFW Post 335 and Cranford Elks Motorcycle group.

At the conclusion of the parade, the Irish Dancers will perform again at the Post Office Plaza.

The 2025 grand marshal is Bob Bruns. His dedication and tireless service across multiple charitable organizations have made a lasting impact in the town of Cranford, according to parade organizers, who said his generosity, compassion and unwavering commitment to the community truly reflect the spirit celebrated on parade day.

Bruns told TAP into Cranford that he had turned down the offer in the past and that he was humbled to accept the honor.

Bruns is known to many as “Mr. Cranford.” “He’s the kind of person who will help anyone and always does what’s right for Cranford,” said 2026 Parade Committee Chairperson Dr. Terrance Curran.

The Irish Woman of the Year is Nancy Mahoney and the Irish Man of the Year is Jerry Conheeney.

The 2026 Parade Committee consists of Chairperson Dr. Terrance Curran, Co-Treasurers Jim D’Arcy and Barry O’Donovan, Secretary Kathy Curran, and Trustees Kathleen Miller Prunty, Irene Reilly, Mark Schwartz, Noelle Zielenbach, Kelly Coates and Pete Coates.

Photos Courtesy of Kathleen Miller Prunty











About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

