UNION, NJ — The township of Union welcomed Patricia Guerra-Frazier with open arms.

The Greater Union Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Mayor” event was at Union Arts Center. The New Jersey Fife and Drums marching band performed and El Gordo provided an assortment of mouth-watering Peruvian food.

New Jersey state Sen. Joseph Cryan, Union Township Committeeman Joseph Florio, Union Township Committeeman Manuel Figuiredo and former Mayor James Bowser were in attendance.

James Masterson, executive director/CEO Union Township Chamber of Commerce, was the master of ceremonies for the evening. He introduced the historical video of Union, reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America. “We have a remarkable journey,” he said, of Union.

The brief film featured the histories of Connecticut Farms Church, Caldwell Parsonage and Liberty Hall and how the township of Union was originally a farming community. In 1810, Union had 1,400 residents, tripling by 1900 with 4,300 residents. By then, Union had become a thriving residential and industrial hub.

In 1910, it was the birthplace of the Union Police Department. And in 1920, Union entered the automobile age. Later, the Garden State Parkway brought business to Union. In 1974, Anthony Russo became Union’s first Democratic mayor in 50 years. By 2000, Union was a vibrant, multi-cultural community. The Union train station transformed the area for residents working in New York City and Jersey City. By 2020, Union had 60,000 residents.

After the film footage, the township of Union welcomed its new mayor.

“It’s truly an honor to stand before you,” said Guerra-Frazier.

She thanked Masterson for sharing his vision.

Continuing, Guerra-Frazier said, “What matters most is not history, but the future we build together. When one part grows stronger, the whole community benefits. After several months of operation, the new library proved to be an asset. Since opening, they issued 4,000 new library cards.”

Guerra-Frazier spoke about the arts in the community, that when people come to Union for the arts, they shop locally and eat locally. “That is the eco-system we’re building,” she said.

Other great things in Union that Guerra-Frazier mentioned included renovations and upgrades at Rabkin Park, including new concessions; recreation programs continuing to grow; having more than 200 new members at the senior center; and public safety provided by police officers and firefighters.

“Union Center is the heart of our township,” she said. “We will encourage developers that represent Union’s character.”

In celebration of the nation’s 250th year of history, Guerra-Frazier said Union will be having more than 30 events honoring America’s founding and Union’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Closing, she said, “As your mayor, I pledge I will continue to meet with residents and business owners all year long. God bless the township of Union and God bless America.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











