CLARK — Valley Road Elementary School recently brought the stage to life with its production of ”Madagascar Jr.,” delighting audiences with an energetic and heartfelt performance. Based on the popular DreamWorks film, the musical followed the adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as they journeyed from the Central Park Zoo to the wilds of Madagascar. From the colorful costumes to the lively musical numbers, every aspect of the show reflected the hard work and creativity of the students and staff.

Through the guidance of the directing team and teachers, Ashley Palma, Kellie Bonaccorso and Emma Gilardi, and student volunteer Kylie Mignone, students spent months preparing – learning lines, rehearsing songs and working together to create a polished and entertaining performance. Behind the scenes, crew members played an essential role in ensuring smooth transitions, set changes and technical elements throughout the show.

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The performances were successful, with strong support from families, teachers and staff. “Madagascar Jr.” not only provided a memorable theatrical experience, but also highlighted the importance of teamwork, confidence and artistic expression within the Valley Road Elementary School community.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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