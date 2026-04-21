CRANFORD — The township of Cranford’s Shade Tree Commission has announced the release of its 2025 Community Forest Management Plan, marking the first comprehensive update in six years. This plan provides a five-year roadmap for the care, maintenance and growth of trees on township property.

“This management plan updates the goals and accomplishments that the township of Cranford has completed, and looks to further achieve,” Superintendent Erik M. Hastrup said. “By taking necessary steps, the Cranford Shade Tree Commission will look to demonstrate the benefits of Cranford’s tree canopy.”

The updated plan outlines Cranford’s commitment to preserving and expanding its tree canopy, emphasizing the environmental, aesthetic and health benefits trees bring to the community.

“Trees are vital – not only for their beauty, but for the environmental and health benefits they provide to our community,” said Mylissa Bauman, a member of the Shade Tree Commission. “Our commission works proactively to keep trees healthy (and) increase tree planting, while minimizing unnecessary tree removals.”

Assembled in 2024, the Shade Tree Commission oversees the regulation, planting and care of shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery on public property. Implementation of the plan, which includes tree planting, tree maintenance, tree care disaster planning, tree hazard management and public education, awareness and outreach, is a key objective of the commission.

“We are losing trees because of natural disasters, such as flooding, climate change, the natural aging process of trees, tree diseases and urban decay, as well as property owners taking down trees out of fear of trees causing harm,” said Bauman. “This plan ensures we address these challenges head-on to reverse the net loss of trees in Cranford.”

Due to the decline of the state’s tree canopy, the state of New Jersey requires municipalities to maintain an up-to-date Community Forest Management Plan to remain accredited through the Urban Community Forestry Program and retain Tree City USA status. Cranford’s updated plan reflects this commitment and positions the township as a leader in sustainable urban forestry.

Learn more about the Shade Tree Commission, and read the full plan, at www.cranfordnj.org/shade-tree-commission,







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