RAHWAY — Grace is a 9-pound orange Manx who loves everybody.

She is one of two cats that alternate coming to the Rahway Public Library on the second Monday of each month, giving children the opportunity to work on their reading skills in a non-competitive environment. Children will read a short book, and Grace will listen.

“We started a few months ago,” said children’s librarian Liz Karstadt. “Cats make wonderful listeners. I’m a cat lover myself.”

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Christine Carvalho of Winfield Park brings her certified therapy cat, Grace, to Rahway Public Library every other month. Carvalho has been a pet therapist for 17 years. She said, “My first therapy cat laid with my mother in a hospital. We saw what a difference it made. We started visiting other people, getting them to enjoy cats.”

Grace, who is 3, has been certified for a year. Carvalho works with Creature Comfort Pet Therapy, which is based out of Morristown. “Grace visits nursing homes, hospitals, kids who are emotionally disabled,” said Carvalho.

Orange female Max cats are considered rare. Only about 20 percent of all orange cats are female, because the orange gene is linked to the X chromosome, requiring both parents to pass the gene to a female, whereas males only need the X chromosome from the mother. Grace was also born without a tail.

“She’s different,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho pointed out that reading to a cat is less intimidating.

In an hour’s time, several children came with their parents to read to Grace, who sat in her carriage and listened.

Hunnai read a Russian cookbook to Grace as she listened.

Her mom said the reading program is “good” and that she loved the cat.

Valentina, 6, read “Where’s the Cat?” to Grace.

Her mom, Ivonne Ramirez, said, “I like that she loves reading. We love cats. I like that it goes together. And it gets her to the library. We love the library.”

Violet, 7, read “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog” to Grace.

Peyton, 6, read “I See a Cat” to Grace.

His mom, Briana Kimbrough, said, “He had the opportunity to use skills learning in class. He loves animals. Two amazing things in one.”

Nalina, 8, read, “Home is Where the Heart is” to Grace.

Visit the Rahway Public Library at: https://www.rahwaylibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

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