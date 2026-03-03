SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum has announced the receipt of three generous grants totaling $199,500, supporting critical operational needs, historic preservation and the arboretum’s robust environmental education programming.

The E.J. Grassmann Trust awarded $14,000 to fund the purchase of four new computers and a new sign-engraving machine. These upgrades will enhance staff efficiency and improve the production of educational, directional and interpretive signage throughout the arboretum’s 13.5-acre landscape.

The Union Foundation awarded $10,500 to replace the air conditioning unit in the historic Wisner House sunporch. This improvement will help preserve the historic structure while ensuring a comfortable environment for visitors, programs and special events year-round.

The arboretum also received a transformative $175,000 operational grant from The Stackhouse Foundation to support and sustain more than 400 educational initiatives annually. This funding directly supports the Environmental Education team, including salaries for educators who lead programming for both children and adults. Programs supported include school field trips, summer camps, homeschool and scout group sessions, adult education offerings, curriculum development, and physical education and learning materials.

“Support from these foundations allows Reeves-Reed Arboretum to remain a vital community resource,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director. “These grants strengthen our ability to educate, preserve and inspire – ensuring visitors of all ages continue to experience the benefits of nature, learning and historic preservation.”

Reeves-Reed Arboretum is an independent non-profit organization and receives no municipal funding. Grants and philanthropic support are essential to maintaining the gardens, historic buildings and educational programs that serve thousands of visitors each year.

For more information about Reeves-Reed Arboretum and its programs, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

