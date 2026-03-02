RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 9, the gymnasium at Grover Cleveland Elementary School was filled with energy, discipline and school spirit as students participated in a special series of demonstration lessons hosted by Rahway’s Best After School and Summer Camp Programs.

The event was made possible through a strategic partnership with Project Haus, an initiative dedicated to connecting educational institutions with community resources. Together, these organizations brought professional instructors to the school to introduce students to the fundamentals of Taekwondo and the creative expression of dance.

The collaboration aimed to provide students with a hands-on look at extracurricular activities that build physical fitness, mental focus, and self-confidence. During the Taekwondo segment, instructors from Rahway’s Best demonstrated core techniques, emphasizing the importance of respect and perseverance. The dance portion allowed students to explore rhythm and movement, encouraging creative expression in a supportive environment.

School leadership praised the initiative for its ability to engage students beyond the traditional classroom setting.

“We are thrilled to partner with Project Haus and Rahway’s Best to bring these enriching experiences directly to our students,” said Lee Andrea Garvin, principal of Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “Seeing the children engage with such discipline and enthusiasm is a testament to why community partnerships are vital. These programs teach life skills like focus and resilience that translate directly into academic success.”

Vice Principal Alisa Lee-Ellis added, “At Grover Cleveland, we strive to nurture the whole child. By introducing them to diverse activities like Taekwondo and dance, we are helping them discover new passions and build the confidence they need to thrive both in and out of school.”

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen

