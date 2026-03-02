UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced a community-wide initiative, “End the Silence: A Domestic Violence Awareness Event,” scheduled for Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the DMK Black Box Theater. Located at 1980 Morris Ave., this event serves as a call to action to raise awareness about domestic violence while providing a dedicated space for education, healing, and localized support.

“It takes incredible courage to seek safety and it is vital to recognize that no one is alone on this journey,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “Our commitment to ensuring that every resident in our township feels supported and valued is deeply driven by the understanding of the heavy burden this silence carries. Together, we are stronger than that silence.”

This year’s program focuses on practical resources and community resilience. The speaking sessions will feature expertise in advocacy and public safety, with professionals from the local police and domestic violence advocates discussing safety planning, reporting procedures and resources available for people in crisis. The event will also include live demonstrations of self-defense, highlighting effective techniques and awareness strategies to improve personal safety and confidence.

A main highlight is the vendor fair, which features local entrepreneurs and specialized support groups, aiming to promote financial independence and foster community growth. These vendors include:

Union County College Share Course & Adult Assistant Programs;

Josephine’s Place;

Patricia Bridges – Counseling Services;

Simoni Barboza – Life Coach;

K-Style Collections; and

The Pink Room Shapewear.

The township of Union is providing this event free of charge to ensure that these vital resources, professional insights and empowerment tools remain accessible to all. Light bites, refreshments and giveaways will be provided to all attendees.

Residents are encouraged to register online in advance via uniontownship.com. The township also reminds the public that immediate assistance is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by texting “START” to 88788.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

