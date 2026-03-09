WESTFIELD, NJ — The Rialto Center for Creativity’s Spotlight Series continues with an evening featuring Jay Blakesberg, a photographer, filmmaker and public speaker, whose work has shaped how generations experience rock and roll. The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Rialto Center for Creativity, 250 East Broad St., Westfield.

Blakesberg will share how he fell in love with photography while growing up in Clark and how that early passion evolved into a career capturing some of the most influential musical artists of our time. His work spans decades of music history and includes extensive experience documenting live performances, backstage moments and life on tour.

Through the course of his career, Blakesberg has worked with legendary artists, including the Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Carlos Santana, Tom Waits, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Flaming Lips. Blakesberg’s photography has been widely published in thousands of books and magazines around the world, as well as in album artwork and documentary films during the course of his lengthy career. He has released 17 coffee-table books, including 14 published through his self-publishing imprint, Rock Out Books.

In November 2024, Blakesberg opened his third solo museum exhibition, “RetroBlakesberg: The Music Never Stopped,” at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

During his Spotlight Series appearance, Blakesberg will reflect on his creative journey, from photographing local New Jersey concerts with his father’s Pentax camera to joining the Grateful Dead on tour and becoming one of rock music’s most celebrated photographers.

Tickets are now sold out. A digital recording will be available following the event

Audience questions may be submitted in advance via Instagram and Facebook for consideration during the conversation.

